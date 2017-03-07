How To Get One Of The Most From Individual Finances

Personal finance can sometimes get out of control. If you are in a bad situation with credit or debts, following the advice and tips below can help you get back on a path of secured financial responsibility. Use the advice and apply it in your life today to avoid the pressures that financial stress can bring.

Make your home more eco-friendly by switching all the light bulbs in your house to compact fluorescent lights. They will save you money on your monthly power or energy bill and also last much longer than traditional bulbs, meaning you won't have to spend as much money, or time replacing them.

If you are materially successful in life, eventually you will get to the point where you have more assets that you did in the past. Unless you are continually looking at your insurance policies and adjusting liability, you may find yourself underinsured and at risk of losing more than you should if a liability claim is made. To protect against this, consider purchasing an umbrella policy, which, as the name implies, provides gradually expanding coverage over time so that you do not run the risk of being under-covered in the event of a liability claim.

Search for cheaper utilities to get better personal finance. If you have had the same gas company, cell phone plan, or other utility for a while then shop around for a better deal. Many companies will gladly offer you better prices just to have you become their customer. This will definitely put more money in your pocket.

In order to keep track of your personal finances, use a smart phone based app or a calendar warning, on your computer or phone, to tell you when bills are due. You should set goals for how much you want to have spent by a particular date in the month. This works because it's an easy reminder and you don't even need to think about it, once you've set it up.

If feasible in your area, try getting around without a car. Between car payments, gas, insurance, and parking, the dollars spent on owning a car can really add up. It isn't possible for everyone, but if you can try using public transportation or your own two feet to get around.

If you have a credit card with a high interest rate, pay it off first. The money you save on fees can be significant. Very often credit card debt is one of the highest and largest debt a family has. Rates will most likely go up in the near future, so you should focus on repayment now.

You have to consider the amount of belongings you have before you rent your new apartment. Storage units are fairly expensive so it might be cheaper to rent a larger apartment than to rent a separate storage unit. It is also convenient when all your belongings are with you and you can access them all the time.

If you are thinking about opening an account at a bank, look for the locations that offer free checking accounts. These accounts are beneficial, and can provide you with an additional 50-75 dollars to start up with when you open the account. These deals can give you a kick start to maximizing the balance in your account.

Pay off high-rate credit cards from low-yield savings. Many credit cards charge 18% or more in annual interest, while some store cards charge as much as 24%. It makes sense to pay off those high-rate balances with any extra cash that you have sitting in low-yielding savings accounts. For instance, paying off a $1000, 18% credit-card balance from a 1%-yielding savings account would save you $170.

If you have not started putting away any money for retirement, no matter how old you are, now is the time to start. If you have already started, try boosting up your contributions. Every year people find that they are having to support themselves more in retirement as social security goes down, and may one day disappear.

Put timers on your electrical lights. It is amazing how much leaving one or two unneeded lights burning in the house will inflate your electrical bill over time. Children, in particular, have problems remembering to turn lights off. In rooms like the bathroom, where time spent there is minimal, timers can really pay off.

Fund your retirement account heavily. Make sure that you are at least put in as much as your company will match. More than that is even better. Planning for retirement now will keep you from worrying about it later. You will have a nice nest egg and be able to live comfortably when you reach retirement age.

Set up your savings account in a different bank than your checking account, and don't give yourself online or ATM access. Do all of your savings account business in person, by mail or via the night drop at your bank. In this way, you will discipline yourself to leave your savings account undisturbed and eliminate the temptation to access it except in extreme emergency.

Find out if you will get a discount for making your payments automatically. Many times if you mail your payment you will be charged as much as $5.00 per month. You may find that there is a nice discount for you if you set up an automatic payment through your checking account or credit card.

As you can see, these tips are easy to start and highly applicable for anyone. Learning how to control your personal finances can make or break you, in this economy. Well-off or not, you need to follow practical advice, so you can enjoy life without worrying about your personal finance situation all the time.